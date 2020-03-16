Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Recent news / In their words: Carol Springer (access required)

In their words: Carol Springer (access required)

By: Arizona Capitol Times Staff March 16, 2020

Carol Springer was a proud member of Arizona’s “Fab Five” – the five women elected in 1998 to the state’s top five political offices.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Passengers wearing masks as a precaution against the spread of the new coronavirus COVID-19 use their phones at the Sao Paulo International Airport in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)

The Breakdown: Coronavirus edition

Lawmakers shut down public access to the House and Senate galleries and may shut down the two chambers entirely to prevent the spread of coronavirus.