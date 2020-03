Lawmakers shut down public access to the House and Senate galleries and may shut down the two chambers entirely to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Maricopa County Recorder Adrian Fontes’s response to the outbreak sent Attorney General Mark Brnovich rushing to court to stop a plan to mail ballots to all Democrats in the county.

And for those in the business of pressing palms and kissing babies, the coronavirus could throw their lives, and this election season, into disarray.