Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Featured News / House introduces basic budget, allows for remote vote (access required)

House introduces basic budget, allows for remote vote (access required)

By: Arren Kimbel-Sannit and Julia Shumway March 17, 2020

The House introduced a $11.8 billion spending package on Tuesday evening, the cornerstone in a Republican plan to pass a so-called “skinny budget” and potentially suspend the legislative session for a period of weeks -- if not longer -- to stave off the spread of COVID-19.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Passengers wearing masks as a precaution against the spread of the new coronavirus COVID-19 use their phones at the Sao Paulo International Airport in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)

Legislators approve $55M emergency funding in fight against coronavirus (access required)

The $55 million funding is the Legislature’s most forceful response yet to the coronavirus, which the World Health Organization yesterday designated as a global pandemic.