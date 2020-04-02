Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / courts / Initiative backers ask court to allow online signature gathering (access required)

Initiative backers ask court to allow online signature gathering (access required)

By: Dillon Rosenblatt April 2, 2020

Four ballot initiatives today asked the Arizona Supreme Court for permission to gather signatures online given the current challenge to collect during COVID-19.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Caucasian hand with silver coloured pen

Coronavirus puts brakes on signature gathering for ballot measures

Initiatives face a strong possibility of not collecting enough signatures to land on the November ballot with the COVID-19 becoming widespread, and the latest projections of cases could mean a shelter-in-place policy is coming.