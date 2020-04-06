Quantcast
In Their Words: Art Hamiton (access required)

By: Arizona Capitol Reports Staff April 6, 2020

There are no gratuitous fights . . . every fight costs you something. And the other thing I learned was you need to know who you’re fighting because the people whose names are on the bill are some of the people who are really, really, really trying to get something done.

