Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / legislature / Democratic candidates down in numbers, still enthusiastic (access required)

Democratic candidates down in numbers, still enthusiastic (access required)

By: Julia Shumway and Arren Kimbel-Sannit April 10, 2020

As Democrats eye their chances of winning a majority in the House and reversing, tying or narrowing their margins in the Senate, they’ll be doing so with far fewer candidates.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

puzzlesm

Lawmakers put pet projects in perspective as virus rages

Lawmakers introduced a record 1,731 pieces of legislation this year, from small tweaks to sweeping changes to state statutes.