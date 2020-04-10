Quantcast
St. Luke’s to reopen as hospital for COVID-19 cases (access required)

By: Andrew Nicla April 10, 2020

Gov. Doug Ducey announced Thursday that St. Luke’s Medical Center in Phoenix will reopen in the next three weeks to specifically treat COVID-19 patients and ensure enough beds meet the demand.

