Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Featured News / Deficit politics in the COVID era is tricky as ever (access required)

Deficit politics in the COVID era is tricky as ever (access required)

By: Julia Shumway and Arren Kimbel-Sannit April 24, 2020

The next two months present an unprecedented challenge for Arizona’s lawmakers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Democrat Donkey

Democratic candidates down in numbers, still enthusiastic (access required)

As Democrats eye their chances of winning a majority in the House and reversing, tying or narrowing their margins in the Senate, they’ll be doing so with far fewer candidates.