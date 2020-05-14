Movie houses are in no rush to reopen

Movie theaters aren’t rushing to reopen even after Gov. Doug Ducey said they may resume operations on May 16.

Hollywood isn’t releasing any major films to the silver screen until at least July, leaving theaters to ponder if it’s worth reopening yet.

Several local independent theaters already said they would not resume anytime soon, while cinema chains await the opportunity to do it nationally.

The National Association of Theatre Owners (NATO) announced on April 22 that theaters would not operate “until the majority of markets in the US are open.”

“Some theaters in some areas that are authorized to open may be able economically to reopen with repertory product. However, many theaters will not be able to feasibly open,” the group said in a news release.

Patrick Corcoran, the vice president of NATO, said his organization is in discussions with several states about how to reopen. There would likely have to be some limits on capacity based on a percentage of the theater’s capacity, he said.

Harkins Theatres, the biggest chain operating in Arizona and a member of NATO, said it is aiming for the summer time to reopen.

“Although we are not planning to reopen our theaters now, we are anxious for the day that we can safely and responsibly welcome guests back into our theaters to watch movies on the big screen, where they are meant to be seen,” the local chain said in a news release. “As we make plans for our expected summer reopening, the health and well-being of our guests and team members remains our highest priority.”

Ducey spokesman Patrick Ptak said the governor’s office has been in contact with Harkins and other movie houses, and that “some are planning on opening sooner than others.”

Ptak said the guidelines for cinemas will likely hew closely to the guidelines for restaurants. That would likely include physical distancing and rigorous sanitizing, but also measures specifically tailored for a movie theater.

“I think spacing out chairs in the theater, maybe going every other row to manage that physical distancing, [and] limiting places of congregation,” Ptak said.

Corcoran said this is where NATO can offer advice on how movie theaters can reopen safely. He suggested a percentage capacity for showrooms rather than a hard number.

Movie theaters almost all already allow for online reservations, and Ptak said the plan could include some type of staggered show times to prevent heavy traffic of moviegoers. He said it would “prevent people coming out into the lobby and exiting at the same time.”

AMC, a national chain with about a dozen Arizona locations, said it would not reopen its more than 600 locations until new movies come out likely in July. Regal, the largest movie chain in the country, has not announced a specific date to open. And Cinemark announced plans to open around July 1.

The first major films scheduled for release includes Tenet, the latest film from Christopher Nolan (“The Dark Knight” trilogy, “Dunkirk”), which is set for July 17, and the live-action adaptation of “Mulan,” which will come out on July 24.

Some of the smaller local theaters have publicly said they have no intention to open their doors anytime soon.

FilmBar, a local independent theater in downtown Phoenix, said it will reevaluate the situation at the end of the month.

“At this point, I think it’d be foolish to reopen right now,” said Kelly Aubey, the theater’s owner. FilmBar mostly plays classic or cult classics, so it’s operations are not tied to new releases.

The same goes for Pollack Cinemas in Tempe, an Arizona budget theater that has become a staple for moviegoers in town.

Bobby Pollack, whose family owns the theater, said the company also has no plans to open just yet. Pollack Cinemas is a second-run theater so it doesn’t get new releases until three months later.

The Loft Cinemas in Tucson said it would resume operations in early July.

“We have plans to reopen July 3, assuming the best,” theater executive director Peggy Johnson said.

And Roadhouse Cinemas, which has a location in Tucson and Scottsdale, is aiming for mid-June to open.

Glendale Drive-in has remained open through the stay-at-home order, and other pop-up drive-in theaters have been around for viewings.

While Ptak couldn’t say when Arizonans should expect to catch a flick, he identified one theater that will reopen soon: the Willcox Historic Theater in southeast Arizona.