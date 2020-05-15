Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / legislature / 2 lawmaker restaurateurs take different paths to resuming dine-in (access required)

2 lawmaker restaurateurs take different paths to resuming dine-in (access required)

By: Dillon Rosenblatt May 15, 2020

Two lawmakers, who also own restaurants, are handling reopening their businesses in different ways now that Arizona is allowing dine-in services to resume with some guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Issue:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

vote-voting-620

Pandemic’s role unknown in rise of early voters (access required)

Election officials say it’s nearly impossible to know if the pandemic has led to an increase in voters who have registered to the state’s Permanent Early Voting List compared to other election years because nobody keeps track of that data.