State senator witnesses shooting at Glendale entertainment district

A state senator witnessed a shooting at Glendale’s Westgate Entertainment District that injured at least three people on Wednesday night.

Sen. Martín Quezada, D-Glendale, tweeted that he witnessed an “armed terrorist with an AR-15 shoot up Westgate,” adding that he saw two victims and the shooter.

Glendale Police later confirmed that they had a suspect in custody and that at least three people were shot.

Quezada sent the Arizona Capitol Times a cell phone photo showing a shirtless person on the ground surrounded by police and said he could hear victims screaming in pain. Police asked him not to say anything more until they finished speaking to him, he said.

Rep. Cesar Chavez, one of Quezada’s seatmates in the Glendale district, said he spoke to the owner of a cigar lounge in the entertainment district. The owner was able to go inside when the shooter approached, Chavez said.

“You hear it over and over again on the news. It doesn’t really hit you until it hits home,”said Chavez, who lives just five minutes from the open-air mall. “I am dumbfounded. My own backyard.”

“It touches your heart…it’s a tragedy, not only did Sen. Quezada witness this, but also my dear friends, the owners and patrons of this business, they were directly affected. I’m still at a loss of words.”

In a statement, Gov. Doug Ducey said his office is monitoring the incident.

“First and foremost, our hearts and prayers are with the individuals and families impacted tonight, as well as the first responders and police officers who are on the scene. As we learn additional details, the state is here to continue to offer its full support to the victims and to the community,” he said. “The Arizona Department of Public Safety has been in regular communication with the Glendale Police Department and the State of Arizona stands ready to provide any resources and support needed.”

Editor’s Note: the story has been updated to say police have confirmed three people were shot. Originally, police reported two victims.