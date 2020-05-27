Quantcast
The Breakdown: A sine die surprise

The Breakdown: A sine die surprise

By: Arizona Capitol Times Staff May 27, 2020

 

The Arizona Legislature is officially done, and what a weird session it’s been.

After convening for three minutes on Tuesday May 26, the Senate could not have adjourned faster than it did, leaving roughly 30 House bills dead in the water … at least for now.

The Arizona Capitol Times reporters have returned for this special episode given the circumstances, but hopefully will be back soon to cover the inevitable special session – or sessions – and upcoming election cycle.

 

Music in this episode included “Creative Minds,” “Funky Element” and “Energy” by Bensound.

