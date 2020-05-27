The Breakdown: A sine die surprise

The Arizona Legislature is officially done, and what a weird session it’s been.

After convening for three minutes on Tuesday May 26, the Senate could not have adjourned faster than it did, leaving roughly 30 House bills dead in the water … at least for now.

The Arizona Capitol Times reporters have returned for this special episode given the circumstances, but hopefully will be back soon to cover the inevitable special session – or sessions – and upcoming election cycle.

