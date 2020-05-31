Ducey says he won’t tolerate looting, promises aggressive approach statewide

Gov. Doug Ducey said he won’t tolerate looting and violence, and praised law enforcers’ “more aggressive approach” to confront the protests that erupted following the deaths of two African-American men at the hands of police.

Law enforcements’ aggressive approach last night worked, Ducey said, adding he wants it replicated across the state.

“Now, more needs to be done, in more places around the state, to protect law and order and public safety. The looting and violence we saw last night, especially in Scottsdale, simply cannot be tolerated. And it won’t be,” he said in a news release today. “Destruction of property does not qualify as freedom of expression.”

Ducey also for the first time acknowledged the reason for the protests, calling the death of George Floyd “tragic and abhorrent.”

“It should be condemned by leaders at all levels – and we should listen to those who seek to have a civil dialogue on how to ensure it never happens again,” he said.

Floyd died after a police officer in Minneapolis placed his knee on Floyd’s neck for about eight minutes. In Arizona, police said a trooper shot and killed Dion Johnson, 28, following a struggle on Loop 101. Activists insisted Johnson was unarmed and asleep. Police said no body camera footage of the encounter exists, as the trooper who shot Johnson was not equipped with one.

Ducey has yet to publicly comment on Johnson’s death.

In praising law enforcement, Ducey singled out the Arizona Department of Public Safety, Phoenix Police and the Arizona National Guard for “protecting downtown and major targets, like our freeways.”

Protesters had gathered for three consecutive nights in downtown Phoenix over the deaths of Floyd and Johnson. Some protesters destroyed public property and stole items from businesses, most recently at the Fashion Square Mall in Scottsdale.

Scottsdale Police declared it an unlawful assembly just before 11 p.m. and announced at least 12 arrests so far.

Scottsdale Fashion Square closed its doors today, and so did businesses nearby.

The governor said he will speak with mayors around the state to ensure plans are in place to prevent “this kind of lawlessness tonight and beyond.”