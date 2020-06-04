Black lawmaker calls BLM a terrorist organization

The only African American Republican in the Arizona Legislature told a conservative radio host that the Black Lives Matter movement is a terrorist organization.

“This is my thought on Black Lives Matter – first of all, it’s a terrorist organization because it’s been deemed, or it’s been identified by the FBI already,” Rep. Walter Blackman told the local Fox News Radio affiliate KFYI on June 3.

The Snowflake Republican wasn’t through there. He also compared Black Lives Matter to Antifa – short for anti-fascists. Antifa is an umbrella term for far-left-leaning militant groups that resist neo-Nazis and white supremacists at demonstrations. President Donald Trump, U.S. Attorney General William Barr and others have tried to blame some of the civil unrest in recent weeks on left-wing extremist groups, including antifa, and other “anarchists.”

Blackman chided Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman for supporting Black Lives Matter and compared her support to a governor who supports the Ku Klux Klan.

Blackman said the protests over George Floyd’s death at the hands of police in Minnesota have been “hijacked by liberal left extremists.” The radio segment was only seven minutes long, shorter than the amount of time a police officer’s knee was on Floyd’s neck.

Tiera Rainey, a member of Black Lives Matter in Tucson, said she thinks Blackman’s comments will distract people from the larger conversation.

“Rather than listening to what is a pretty diverse cadre of voices, it’s singling out a very particular movement in a way to disrupt our voice,” Rainey said.

Even though Blackman happens to be black, Rainey said it’s important to understand that all black people are not of one mind.

“Representative Blackman is completely entitled to his perspective as a black person as is the Black Lives Matter movement,” she said.

Blackman did not return a request for comment.

Protests have been ongoing in Phoenix and throughout the country for one week now.

Rainey said the movement is about more than acts of police brutality against the black community, but how the vast majority of people in general have not received COVID-19 aid and can’t pay rent, among other things.

“This is really a moment about the disproportionate number of people that are being oppressed and not supported with the things that they need to thrive,” Rainey said.

Blackman also told James T. Harris, the host of the “Conservative Circus,” that if black lives really did matter there wouldn’t have been “19 million black babies aborted since Roe v. Wade.”

That’s a position he has held for a while, even penning an op-ed for Arizona Capitol Times in February.

The representative became the first black Republican elected to the Legislature in 2018 and has already had pundits try to draft him for a congressional run, but likely not until 2022 after the next round of redistricting.

The reason why Hoffman’s name came up in the first place is because on June 1, she put out a statement that she stands in solidarity with the protesters.

“These demonstrations are a direct result of continued injustices that threaten and silence the livelihoods of people who are Black, Indigenous, and People of Color in our communities,” Hoffman wrote.

Hoffman finished her statement by reflecting on the most recent victims of police violence, listing Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and Dion Johnson, who died in Arizona after an alleged struggle with an officer on Memorial Day.

“Their loss is felt foremost by their families and loved ones – and their presence in our communities cannot be replaced,” she wrote signing off with “#BlackLivesMatter.”

Blackman said her political agenda is left leaning and she “supports a terrorist organization.”

“Now that would be just like a governor writing, supporting and endorsing the KKK or an extremist white group,” he said.

He said it’s inappropriate for any public official to support that type of group on the department’s official letterhead.

“It’s bad that we have a public official… that’s endorsing a group that actively is engaged and committing harm against those very communities that she says have (endured) any injustices and threats, according to her letter,” Blackman said.

Hoffman said she does “recognize and respect” Blackman’s perspective on these issues, and her door will be open if he wants to discuss it with her.

“As a public servant elected to serve all Arizonans, I am committed to continuing to work toward building understanding, empathy, and policy solutions grounded in equity and inclusion,” she said.

Blackman also recorded a subsequent Facebook Live video attacking George Floyd’s character and highlighting his criminal background.

He broke up his attacks on Floyd saying he did not deserve to die the way he did.

Blackman’s main point was that Floyd was not a martyr and he should not be portrayed as a hero because he had previous criminal behavior and an autopsy showed that there were drugs in his system at the time of his death.

“I am bringing the other side of the story [to light],” Blackman said in his 47-minute video. The video was titled “I DO NOT support George Floyd and I refuse to see him as a martyr. But I hope his family receives justice.”

Rainey said Blackman was parroting a popular Black Conservative voice, Candace Owens, who made similar comments about Floyd.

Rainy said Blackman’s focus on Floyd’s criminal record invalidates what happened to him.

“But I don’t think anybody has been saying that Geroge Floyd is a martyr.”

Blackman has become known at the Legislature as one of few conservatives who supports criminal justice reform, but Rainey said that has been limited to those who are already in prison.

“He’s been a champion … for folks that have already been convicted of crimes and he’s been a champion for the ability of people to reform themselves,” Rainey said. “This is a front end confrontation with police. I don’t think that he’s ever been on the record as saying that folks don’t need to go to prison.”

The Associated Press contributed to this article.