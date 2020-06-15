Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Featured News / Protests against police violence fly in face of advice to prevent spread of virus (access required)

Protests against police violence fly in face of advice to prevent spread of virus (access required)

By: Arren Kimbel-Sannit June 15, 2020

Public health experts and government officials have for months told Americans living under the thumb of a global pandemic to follow a simple edict: stay home. Stay home to steer clear of a highly contagious respiratory illness that has killed hundreds of thousands in the country, stay home to protect your older and immunocompromised friends and ...

Issue:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

motorcycle-cop-414

Activist group pushes lawmakers to stop accepting cop cash (access required)

Efforts by activists to pressure policymakers into defunding or otherwise disassociating from police have manifested in calls for legislators to return campaign contributions from the ...