Paul Petersen pleads guilty, faces jail time

Paul Petersen pleads guilty, faces jail time (access required)

By: Dillon Rosenblatt June 18, 2020

  Former Maricopa County Assessor Paul Petersen, who was accused of paying women from the Marshall Islands to deliver their babies in the U.S. and of organizing the children’s adoption to American families, today pleaded guilty to four fraudulent charges. He will face time in prison and has to pay fines of up to $650,000. Petersen faced 32 ...

