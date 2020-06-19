Quantcast
Home / legislature / Q&A with Senate President Karen Fann (access required)

Q&A with Senate President Karen Fann (access required)

By: Julia Shumway June 19, 2020

Senate President Karen Fann is always searching for silver linings. And while she can only describe the 2020 legislative session as “chaotic,” the Prescott Republican found a silver lining mixed in among the storm clouds. “Ever since I came down here, I was always saying, ‘Gosh, I wish we could actually pass a budget during the daylight ...

