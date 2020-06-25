Quantcast
GOP lawmakers bypass Democrat Hobbs to disburse elections money

By: Julia Shumway June 25, 2020

Legislative Republicans voted without warning Wednesday to yank $500,000 that Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs planned to use for voter outreach and redistribute it to counties in a move Hobbs decried as “partisan politics at its worst.” Hobbs planned to spend $500,000 her office received through the Help America Vote Act on digital and radio ...

