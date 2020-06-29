Quantcast
Q&A with Emily Anne Gullickson (access required)

By: Arizona Capitol Times Staff June 29, 2020

For the third in its new series of video interviews with movers and shakers from the world of Arizona politics, the Arizona Capitol Times sat down (virtually) with Emily Anne Gullickson, the founder and executive director of education non-profit A for Arizona. Gullickson is an educator and J.D. who headed up education policy efforts at ...

