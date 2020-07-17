Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / legislature / Democratic jobless plan emerges to dormant Legislature (access required)

Democratic jobless plan emerges to dormant Legislature (access required)

By: Arren Kimbel-Sannit July 17, 2020

A Democratic proposal to bolster the state’s unemployment benefit system is taking shape. It’s the product of a consortium of lawmakers and left-leaning think-tanks who fear that the expiration of federal benefit supplements at the end of July could spell trouble for hundreds of thousands of out-of-work Arizonans. The broad outline of the plan, which has yet ...

Issue:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

David Cook

Cook off the hook, ethics probe dropped – for now (access required)

The House Ethics Committee will not pursue any action against Rep. David Cook at least at this time, special chair Rep. John Allen announced in a letter July 8, essentially ending the months-long investigation into the embattled lawmaker without punishment.