Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Recent news / Push for political power in next decade begins (access required)

Push for political power in next decade begins (access required)

By: Dillon Rosenblatt July 17, 2020

The process to shape Arizona’s political landscape over the next decade kicked off July 13, as the application period opened for membership on the Independent Redistricting Commission. Although the intent of the voter-approved IRC was to take politics out of drawing legislative and congressional districts, the reality has been a politically charged process as seen in ...

Issue:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

polls-featured

Misunderstood cornerstone of elections, politics

The process to shape Arizona’s political landscape over the next decade kicked off July 13, as the application period opened for membership on the Independent ...