Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Recent news / Hoffman: Plan to reopen schools complicated, confusing (access required)

Hoffman: Plan to reopen schools complicated, confusing (access required)

By: Dillon Rosenblatt July 31, 2020

The plan to return children to the classroom is complicated, difficult to explain and may be leaving the public confused, state Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman conceded.

Issue:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

kids in class

Ducey order requires return to classrooms based on data (access required)

After mounting pressure from the state’s schools chief and other education leaders, Gov. Doug Ducey announced plans July 23 to implement a data-driven approach to reopening schools for in-person learning.