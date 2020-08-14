Quantcast
LUCHA emerges as key PAC in Arizona progressive movement (access required)

By: Arren Kimbel-Sannit August 14, 2020

Fourteen of the 15 legislative and county candidates who received endorsements and varying degrees of financial support from activist group LUCHA emerged victorious in last week’s primaries, a figure progressives say is evidence of the organization’s growing influence in Democratic circles.

When Democratic primary voters rebuked a series of challengers to progressive incumbents and their allies on August 4, they weighed in on the identity crisis of a long-suffering party finally approaching the precipice of success.