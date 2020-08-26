Quantcast
Ducey to watch Trump’s nomination speech in person (access required)

By: Dillon Rosenblatt August 26, 2020

Gov. Doug Ducey will be wheels up to Washington D.C. for a quick trip on Thursday to watch the Republican National Convention with President Trump at the White House.

