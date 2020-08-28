Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / legislature / Toma, Kavanagh, Kern gunning for House majority leader (access required)

Toma, Kavanagh, Kern gunning for House majority leader (access required)

By: Arren Kimbel-Sannit August 28, 2020

A trio of Republicans are jostling to lead the GOP House majority next year – should a GOP House majority still exist, that is.

Issue:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

conservativewinners-featured

Conservative primary winners get glimpse of House infighting (access required)

A trio of Republicans are jostling to lead the GOP House majority next year – should a GOP House majority still exist, that is. Complete ...