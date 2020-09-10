Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion / Commentary / Vote for lesser of 2 evils still a vote for evil (access required)

Vote for lesser of 2 evils still a vote for evil (access required)

By: Guest Opinion September 10, 2020

In all 50 states, three names will appear on the presidential ballot this election – not two as popular media will lead you to believe. There are the “two evils,” and then there is Dr. Joanne “Jo” Jorgensen.

Issue:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

doctors

Arizona’s opt-out eliminates physician safeguard during surgery

Community members, lawmakers, people of Arizona, I beg you to ask yourselves: who do you want in charge of your anesthesia care? If it was your family member, your child, your spouse, your parent – would you want a physician in charge of the anesthetic care, or a nurse working alone?