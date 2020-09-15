Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion / Commentary / Will voters escaping to Arizona turn us blue? (access required)

Will voters escaping to Arizona turn us blue? (access required)

By: Guest Opinion September 15, 2020

I've noticed a curious trend this summer in Phoenix. Moving trucks, dozens of them. Plenty of folks love to move here, but it is unusual to see this many when temperatures are regularly topping 110 degrees. I've also noticed far more cars than I typically do with California, Oregon and Washington license plates.

Issue:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Usa - United States flag in speech bubble. July 4th, America, communication, democracy vector icon

America’s democracy not in jeopardy

Is America's democracy -- the most successful political experiment in history -- hanging on by a thread? Many commentators think so.