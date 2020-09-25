Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / legislature / Dems mull return of budget committees if they gain majority (access required)

Dems mull return of budget committees if they gain majority (access required)

By: Arren Kimbel-Sannit September 25, 2020

No matter who leads the party next year, legislative Democrats are keen on reviving the subcommittee process when they draw up a budget.

Issue:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Brendan Lyons lays in his hospital bed after a distracted driver crashed into him in 2013. Lyons is now running for the House in Legislative District 9 against one of the doctors who cared for him, Rep. Randy Friese, D-Tucson. PHOTO COURTESY BRENDAN LYONS

From ER to AZ House, GOP candidate a history with Friese (access required)

Lyons was once a firefighter. In that capacity, he said he often saw the “terrible consequences of distracted driving” – death, grief, disability and so on.