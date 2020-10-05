Quantcast
Sierra hospitalized with COVID-19 complications in D.C.

Sierra hospitalized with COVID-19 complications in D.C.

By: Arren Kimbel-Sannit October 5, 2020

Rep. Lorenzo Sierra was admitted to a hospital in Washington, D.C. last night with complications from COVID-19, the Arizona House Democratic caucus announced this morning.

