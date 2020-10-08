Quantcast
By: Dillon Rosenblatt October 8, 2020

The most powerful, unpaid political figure in Arizona for the next decade will either be a teacher, a businessman, an attorney for a public utility, a gun store owner or a psychologist-turned-life coach.

