Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion / Letters to the Editor / A word to the candidates

A word to the candidates

By: Guest Opinion October 12, 2020

Dear Editor:

The electorate wants to hear ideas on resolving major problems that affect them and their families. We have a pandemic that is not over and many are still sick.  Arizona education is in peril, and our pay scale is one of the lowest in the United States. This summer has been one of the hottest on record, and yes, climate change is real. Thousands of Arizonans have lost their jobs due to Covid-19 and are in dire need of financial assistance.

The upcoming Supreme Court hearing on the Affordable Care Act, and the thought of losing health care coverage, is a frightening reality.  These are the concerns of the people.  Candidates, when you want votes, stick to viable solutions, forget the name calling, and put the people before power and party.  Why not start today by showing voters you have respect, empathy, and ideas to bring the state together. Voters are looking to you for answers, so remember that together we will stand and flourish while the continued divisiveness is beneficial to no one.

Joanie Rose

Scottsdale

 

Issue:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

President Donald Trump walks out of Walter Reed National Military Medical Center after receiving treatment as a covid-19 patient, Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Bethesda, Md. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Why Trump will leave office if he loses the election

We should expect a partisan battle over the election. We should expect Trump to fight hard in the courts. We should expect tense moments. Surprises. Disappointments. Shocks. But, ultimately, Trump will not defy a court order and prevent the peaceful transfer of power.