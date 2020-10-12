A word to the candidates

Dear Editor:

The electorate wants to hear ideas on resolving major problems that affect them and their families. We have a pandemic that is not over and many are still sick. Arizona education is in peril, and our pay scale is one of the lowest in the United States. This summer has been one of the hottest on record, and yes, climate change is real. Thousands of Arizonans have lost their jobs due to Covid-19 and are in dire need of financial assistance.

The upcoming Supreme Court hearing on the Affordable Care Act, and the thought of losing health care coverage, is a frightening reality. These are the concerns of the people. Candidates, when you want votes, stick to viable solutions, forget the name calling, and put the people before power and party. Why not start today by showing voters you have respect, empathy, and ideas to bring the state together. Voters are looking to you for answers, so remember that together we will stand and flourish while the continued divisiveness is beneficial to no one.

Joanie Rose

Scottsdale