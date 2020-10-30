Quantcast
Fann selects Republican Douglas York for IRC (access required)

By: Arren Kimbel-Sannit October 30, 2020

Senate President Karen Fann has selected Douglas York, a Republican from Maricopa County, to serve on the Arizona Independent Redistricting Commission, the Senate GOP announced today.

