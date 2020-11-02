Quantcast
Conservative Republicans feared losing voters if economy didn’t reopen in May (access required)

Letter offers window into internal strife within ruling party

By: Arren Kimbel-Sannit November 2, 2020

In a letter sent to their colleagues in May, a group of conservative legislators fretted over the political cost if Gov. Doug Ducey didn’t reopen the state’s economy, lamented a lack of credit for their efforts to end the shutdown and justified their public criticism of the governor by pointing to a per diem increase that he vetoed.

