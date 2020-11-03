Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / election / 2020 Election News / Kelly takes commanding lead after early votes counted (access required)

Kelly takes commanding lead after early votes counted (access required)

By: Dillon Rosenblatt November 3, 2020

After early ballots, Democrat Mark Kelly looks likely to flip Arizona’s second U.S. Senate seat.

Issue:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Marking A Tick Box

Tax on rich, legalized marijuana take lead in early ballots (access required)

Arizonans are on track to approve ballot measures to tax the rich to fund public education and legalize adult-use recreational marijuana.