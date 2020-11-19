Quantcast
Obit: Former lawmaker Jerry Overton

Obit: Former lawmaker Jerry Overton (access required)

By: Arren Kimbel-Sannit November 19, 2020

Former lawmaker Jerry Overton, a Republican who served in the Legislature for nine years in the late 1990s and early 2000s, passed away earlier this month, the Capitol Times has learned.

