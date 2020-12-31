Quantcast
Civil asset forfeiture reform: A solution in search of a problem

December 31, 2020

If the Arizona Legislature wants to help drug cartels and organized crime, then heeding the Institute for Justice and establishing a “conviction first” statute for civil forfeiture is a great start. The only people such a measure will hurt are law abiding citizens, prosecutors and police officers. But drug dealers? They will absolutely love it.

