Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Governor's Office / Lawmakers’ focus veers from Covid relief in 1st weeks of session (access required)

Lawmakers’ focus veers from Covid relief in 1st weeks of session (access required)

By: Dillon Rosenblatt February 4, 2021

After nearly four full weeks of session, none of the bills lawmakers sent to the governor’s desk deals with the Covid pandemic, a shift in emphasis that’s especially noticeable given lawmakers’ insistence to help residents and businesses survive the crisis.

Issue:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

corporation-commission

Bill gives Legislature some control of utility regulators (access required)

The Arizona Corporation Commission may be the next branch of government that legislators can force the Attorney General to investigate.

/* code for tag simpli.fi */