Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Featured News / Boyer kills Senate bid to force supervisors to comply with subpoenas (access required)

Boyer kills Senate bid to force supervisors to comply with subpoenas (access required)

By: Julia Shumway February 8, 2021

A Republican senator single-handedly killed a resolution that could have sent Maricopa county supervisors to jail, arguing that the Senate and the county need more time to reach a compromise over a proposed election audit.

Issue:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Wendy Rogers

Ethics panel decides to probe allegations against Wendy Rogers (access required)

The unanimous vote by three Republicans and two Democrats followed more than an hour of closed-door discussions in executive session, in which the members received legal advice.

/* code for tag simpli.fi */