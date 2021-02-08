Quantcast
Former Senate staffer likely to sue Rogers, attorney says (access required)

By: Julia Shumway February 8, 2021

Sen. Wendy Rogers may face a civil lawsuit alongside a Senate ethics investigation and federal workplace discrimination complaint, her former assistant’s new attorney said Monday.

