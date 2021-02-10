Quantcast
By: Julia Shumway February 10, 2021

After the city of Surprise proposed spending $15 million to buy a water company that serves just 200 homes, a pair of Chandler lawmakers introduced legislation to require cities to obtain appraisals and honor contracts when they condemn utility companies.

Sen. Wendy Rogers may face a civil lawsuit alongside a Senate ethics investigation and federal workplace discrimination complaint, her former assistant’s new attorney said Monday.

