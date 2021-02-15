Quantcast
House panel approves bill to crack down on rioters

House panel approves bill to crack down on rioters

By: Nathan Brown Arizona Capitol Times February 15, 2021

A bill to create a new felony offense to crack down on people who take part in violent protests passed out of committee on a party-line vote Monday.

