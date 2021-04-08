Quantcast
Ducey says he’s prepared to send Guard to border (access required)

By: Howard Fischer, Capitol Media Services April 8, 2021

Taking a new slap at the Biden administration, Gov. Doug Ducey said Thursday he is prepared to send the Arizona National Guard to the border – even if it means at state expense.

