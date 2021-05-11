Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Featured News / Ducey signs divisive election bill (access required)

Ducey signs divisive election bill (access required)

By: Julia Shumway and Dillon Rosenblatt May 11, 2021

It took less than one hour for Gov. Doug Ducey to sign one of the most controversial election bills to reach his desk in six years.

Issue:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Solar panels and wind turbine against blue sky

Bill to give lawmakers say on energy policy likely dead (access required)

A controversial bill to prohibit Arizona’s utility regulators from setting state energy policy appears dead after a Republican senator decided he cannot support it.

/* code for tag simpli.fi */