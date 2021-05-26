Quantcast
Home / Featured News / No show senator, holdouts bog down budget (access required)

By: Julia Shumway and Nathan Brown Arizona Capitol Times May 26, 2021

The House has adjourned until June 10 and the Senate plans to pass a budget alone on Thursday as Republican holdouts – including one who refused to show up to the Capitol – thwarted GOP leaders’ plans to push a massive tax cut and $12.8 billion budget through the House and Senate.

