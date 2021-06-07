Quantcast
House flounders bid to pass tax bills (access required)

By: Nathan Brown Arizona Capitol Times June 7, 2021

The tax cuts that are the centerpiece of next year’s proposed budget failed in the House Monday when one Republican joined the Democrats to shoot them down.

