Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Featured News / Campaign to give DREAMers in-state tuition begins (access required)

Campaign to give DREAMers in-state tuition begins (access required)

By: Nathan Brown Arizona Capitol Times June 10, 2021

Supporters of a ballot measure to let immigrants living in Arizona without authorization pay in-state tuition at public colleges and universities have formed a political action committee to get their message out.

Issue:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Congress Arizona Congressional District 1 Congressional District 2 Congressional District 3

4 state lawmakers seek move to Congress (access required)

At least four Arizona lawmakers – three of them Democrats vying for the same open Tucson-area congressional seat – are running for Congress next year.

/* code for tag simpli.fi */