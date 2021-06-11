Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / legislature / Still no budget 2 weeks after mass veto (access required)

Still no budget 2 weeks after mass veto (access required)

By: Dillon Rosenblatt June 11, 2021

Gov. Doug Ducey’s veto of 22 bills on May 28 to spur the Legislature into passing a budget before the fiscal year ends may have backfired.

Issue:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs removes her face mask as she addresses the members of Arizona's Electoral College prior to them casting their votes Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Hobbs begins campaign for governor

Arizona’s Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs is hoping to accomplish something only five former state lawmakers have done before – become governor.

/* code for tag simpli.fi */