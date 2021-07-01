Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / legislature / GOP lawmakers seek limits on voter power (access required)

GOP lawmakers seek limits on voter power (access required)

By: Julia Shumway July 1, 2021

In 2022, depending on which advocacy groups succeed in gathering enough support, voters may see questions on their ballot asking about capping medical debt, stopping secretive election spending or ending machine counting of ballots.

Issue:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Sen. Sonny Borrelli, R-Lake Havasu City, on the floor of the Senate in 2020. PHOTO BY HOWARD FISCHER/CAPITOL MEDIA SERVICES

GOP pushes ‘vague’ ballot security measures (access required)

Last-minute amendments to Arizona’s $12.8 billion budget codify election security concerns could pose trouble for the election officials required to carry out the new provisions from Trump supporters who say they believe the election was stolen and there is a deep bias against conservatives.

/* code for tag simpli.fi */