Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Featured News / Audit stirs dissension among GOP senators (access required)

Audit stirs dissension among GOP senators (access required)

By: Julia Shumway July 23, 2021

In letting the Senate’s audit drag on as auditors demand more subpoenaed materials, Senate President Karen Fann has managed to delay a fight within her caucus over how to handle the eventual results.

Issue:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Arizona teachers wave their arms in the Arizona House gallery in support of dissenting Democrats prior to vote on part of the Arizona budget, SB1828 on taxation, at the Arizona Capitol Thursday, June 24, 2021. Similar scenes did not occur in the Senate gallery because the public was not allowed in without the express permission of Senate President Karen Fann. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Senate closes doors on transparency (access required)

Months after the Senate lifted other Covid restrictions, doing away with requirements to wear masks or keep distance at meetings, the building remained locked and historically public caucus meetings continued being held behind closed doors.

/* code for tag simpli.fi */