State senator among arrested protestors at Sinema's office (access required)

By: Nathan Brown Arizona Capitol Times July 27, 2021

State Sen. Martin Quezada, D-Glendale, was arrested with two nationally known civil rights leaders and 36 others July 26 at an anti-filibuster sit-in at the Phoenix office of U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema.

